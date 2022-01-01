Go
The Rouxpour Memorial City

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604

HOUSTON, TX 77024

Popular Items

Crab Stuffed Flounder$36.00
Oven-roasted Texas Gulf flounder stuffed with lump crab, topped with creole mustard beurre blanc & two fried shrimp. Served with roasted baby potatoes, broccolini, & red cabbage
Fried Shrimp$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
NOLA BBQ Shrimp$16.00
Five blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp, smothered
in RP's New Orleans BBQ sauce & served with
garlic mashed potatoes
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

