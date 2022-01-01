Go
Toast

The Rouxpour Sugar Land

Taste New Orleans!

2298 Texas Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Po' Boy$22.00
GRILLED, BLACKENED, or FRIED
Shrimp | Chicken | Oyster | Catfish
Served fully dressed in lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Cajun Deviled Eggs
Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade
Redfish$38.00
Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom & sun-dried tomato buerre blanc. Served with white rice
Zydeco Chicken$27.00
Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
Étouffée
Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails
Pasta Rosa$28.00
Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese
Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Voted the best in Houston!
Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Creamy Pasta Rouxpour$26.00
Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese
See full menu

Location

2298 Texas Drive

Sugar Land TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to Our Wonderful World of Crêpes!

Wolfies Restaurant and Sports Bar - Sugar Land

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mahesh's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston