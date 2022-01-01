The Row Kitchen & Pub
For over 30 years, The Row was the hangout spot for singers & songwriters who helped shape country music history. With our distinct Nashville cuisine and nightly live music, we are still living up to our reputation of being a “True Taste of Nashville”.
110 Lyle Ave
Popular Items
Location
110 Lyle Ave
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Fainting Goat Cafe
Check our social media pages for daily specials.
There is a $5 minimum per order.
The Graduate
Come in and enjoy!
Two Boots Pizza
New York Style Pizza, whole pies or by the slice!
Two Boots Midtown Nashville
Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain it's idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it, "not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking - and karma - to the rest of the world.