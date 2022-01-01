Go
Toast

The Roxy Encinitas

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

517 S COAST HWY 101 • $$

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

Braised Beef Stroganoff$28.00
tagliatelle pasta, mushroom brandy cream sauce, parmesan, roasted cremini mushroom
Kale-fornia Salad$14.00
Parmesan cheese, organic kale crispy chickpeas, roasted fennel golden raisins, roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Baked Brie$15.00
lavender honey, toasted walnuts, organic fresh fruit, baguette
Falafel Burger$14.50
Melted mozzarella and cheddar, onion, tomato, sprouts tahini dressing, seven-grain bun.
The Roxy Burger$17.00
Prime ground chuck, white cheddar, dill pickle onion-bacon aioli lettuce onion, tomato brioche bun.
Garlic Fries$12.00
Parmesan, garlic oil, garlic aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

517 S COAST HWY 101

ENCINITAS CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Raul's Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Better Buzz Encinitas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prager Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.

Home & Away

No reviews yet

Beer. BBQ. Cocktails. Food.
Craft Everything.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston