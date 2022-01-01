Go
Toast

The Royce

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

8791 Lyra Drive • $$

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)

Popular Items

Creamy Grits$6.00
Cornbread Drop Biscuits$7.00
Deviled Eggs$7.00
Royce Burger$15.00
Ribeye$40.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crunchy Kale$8.00
Peach Cobbler$7.00
Pan Seared Salmon$25.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8791 Lyra Drive

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
