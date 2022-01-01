Go
Toast

The Rub BBQ

Come in and enjoy!!

10512 S Ridgeview Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Sauce
Sugar Crusted Cornbread
Burnt End Burrito$10.99
Jumbo 12" tortilla stuffed with smoked Burnt Ends, sautéed onions and peppers, fried hash potatoes, Monterey jack cheese, and fresh Pico de Gallo. Served with homemade Salsa on the side.
Brisket
Homemade Fries$2.99
Hot Sauce
Burnt Ends
Regular Sandwich$7.99
5 oz. of slow smoked meat of your choice on a bun
Original Sauce
Pulled Pork
See full menu

Location

10512 S Ridgeview Rd.

Olathe KS

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

No reviews yet

Old Shawnee Pizza “OSP” is a veteran and family Owned and operated restaurant that has been in business since 1969!

Blue Moose

No reviews yet

The Blue Moose Bar & Grill prides itself on creative cuisine, exceptional service, and of course, a Big Blue Moose to make you smile!
Every Tuesday join us for $15 wine bottles! We offer weekly happy hour food and drink specials every weekday between 3 to 6pm. Prefer to eat at home? Enjoy curbside pick up, carryout, or delivery. Order online!
For more than 19 years, the Blue Moose brand has endeavored to be the finest upscale-casual restaurant in the neighborhood. We remain dedicated to providing a friendly staff who serves hand-crafted cocktails and delicious fare from our scratch menus!

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston