Ruby Slipper Cafe
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in #NOLA in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al; Pensacola, Fl.
200 Magazine St • $$
Location
200 Magazine St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
