Ruby Slipper Cafe

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in #NOLA in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al; Pensacola, Fl.

SANDWICHES

200 Magazine St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Swirl Pancake$3.50
One Classic buttermilk pancake filled with a cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with cream cheese icing
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
Housemade buttermilk biscuit served with cane syrup butter
Orange Juice$3.00
Migas$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Burger$12.00
A classic burger topped with cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon onion jam & mayonnaise on a brioche bun, served with fries
Gulf Shrimp Omelet$13.50
Gulf Shrimp with cheddar cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Vanilla Spice Latte$5.00
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and vanilla syrup, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

