Ruby Slipper Cafe

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; and downtown Pensacola, FL.

SANDWICHES

2700 Metairie Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)

Popular Items

APP - French Toast Bites$5.50
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
APP - Pig Candy Bacon Bites$5.00
Applewood-smoked bacon bites with a candy glaze
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Migas$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
Housemade buttermilk biscuit served with cane syrup butter
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2700 Metairie Road

Metairie LA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

