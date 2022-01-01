Ruby Slipper Cafe

LOFT18

LOFT18 is an interactive Sports Bar & Lounge designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night golf play & multi-sport action with good ole' fashioned hospitality & service.

Our 5 custom-built, Full Swing Golf Simulation Stalls feature games & championship courses that deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at LOFT18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing & networking beyond the tee box. LOFT18’s full-service restaurant, bar & lounge offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

MISSION: Improve your game. Enjoy your life.

LOFT18 is setting the course for a new generation of players. We deliver the ultimate indoor golfing experience – complete with award-winning golf simulators and a new "club-level" dining and service experience.

