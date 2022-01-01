Go
Toast

Ruby Slipper Café

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; and downtown Pensacola, FL.

315 S Broad St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
Breakfast Sandwich$11.50
One Egg Any Style$2.50
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
Southern Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs any style, stone-ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, fried green tomato with a buttermilk biscuit
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$14.50
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes 3$11.50
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with cane syrup butter and powdered sugar, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
See full menu

Location

315 S Broad St

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lebanon Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piece of Meat

No reviews yet

Piece of Meat is old world style butcher shop and restaurant. Sourcing high quality sustainably raised hormone and antibiotic free animals

Pizza Domenica

No reviews yet

Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

Neyow's Creole Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston