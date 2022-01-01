Go
Toast

Ruby Slipper Cafe

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in #NOLA in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al; Pensacola, Fl.

100 North Royal Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Southern Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
French Toast Bites$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce
Spanish Omelet$13.00
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Three Little Pigs Omelet$14.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Eggs A La Carte$2.50
One egg any style
Buttermilk Biscuit$2.00
Housemade buttermilk biscuit served with cane syrup butter
Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Buttermilk Biscuit with choice of side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 North Royal Street

Mobile AL

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Royal Scam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

No reviews yet

Mobile's premier spot for craft cocktails, craft beer, fine spirits and excellent food.
Strictly 21+!

Las Floriditas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WEST Food Bar

No reviews yet

Upscale casual restaurant located in Downtown Mobile offering lunch, brunch, and dinner.
With a speakeasy vibe, there are also handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine selection.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston