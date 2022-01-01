Go
Toast

The Ruin

Come in and enjoy!

159 S Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

159 S Main Street

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ivy & Varley

No reviews yet

Ivy & Varley: a match made in heaven for excellent food and perfectly crafted cocktails.
Gift cards are available and can be redeemed at both our restaurant and bar.

Taqueria 27

No reviews yet

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

Martine

No reviews yet

Chef driven modern American fare for lunch and dinner.

FreshFin

No reviews yet

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston