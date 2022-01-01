The Ruin Daily

avec

No reviews yet

avec, a Mediterranean and Midwestern influenced shared plates restaurant, opened in October 2003 out of a partnership between Executive Chef Paul Kahan, restaurateur Donnie Madia and wine steward Eduard Seitan. Chef Dylan Patel's rustic menu, featuring Midwest ingredients from valued local purveyors, takes its cue from the sun-drenched wine regions of Southwestern Europe. Beyond reflecting the aromas, flavors and colors of the Mediterranean in its cuisine, avec's moderately priced wine list focuses on the region's boutique vineyards.

