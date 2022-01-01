Go
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

The Rum House is a one-of-a-kind joint inspired by everything we love about the islands.

3128 Magazine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Dat$13.95
Choice of two tacos and two sides or a small salad
Chipotle Shrimp$4.95
Black beans, roasted peppers, onions, queso
& pico de gallo
Taco Trifecta$14.95
Choice of three tacos and one side
Chili Glazed Shrimp$4.95
Fried shrimp, roasted poblano & red pepper relish, and a rum chili glaze
Damn Good Nachos$14.95
Choice of meat, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, lime cream, cilantro and tons of melted cheese.
The Rum House Salad$6.95
Spinach, roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, beets, goat cheese crumbles, shaved red onions, and a curry vinaigrette
Queso Blanco Dip$8.95
Melted cheeses, cumin, ground chiles. Served with fresh fried chips.
Brisket$4.75
Chimichurri, drizzle of bbq sauce, cilantro and fried shallots
Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad$14.95
Mixed greens with avocado and papaya, red onions, red peppers and our guava vinaigrette topped with sliced plantains and fried julienne sweet potatoes
Mr. Biggs Plate$18.95
Choice of four tacos, one side, and a beef patty
Location

3128 Magazine Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

