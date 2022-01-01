Go
The Rumor Reel

The Rumor Reel

1701 Poplar Ridge Road

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream of Crab - BOWL$9.00
Rich and flavorful cream of crab
Wings (8)$13.00
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.00
A skewer of grilled shrimp atop a bed of salad greens with pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, scallions, and cilantro with "Brooke's" chipotle dressing
1/2lb Burger$14.00
1/2lb of fresh ground beef, seasoned and grilled to your desired temperature. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle served on a Brioche roll, served with fries
Grilled Salmon BLT$17.00
Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon pepper aioli on Texas toast, served with fries
The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap$14.00
1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. served with fries
Bada Bing! Shrimp$14.00
Deep fried shrimp tossed in our Reel spicy sauce
KIDS Chicken Tenders (3)$7.99
3 white meat tenders served with fresh cut fries
18" Pizza$18.00
Toppings: pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, chicken, ground beef, ham, chorizo, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted peppers, banana peppers, spinach, tomato, pineapple, olive - $1.50ea
Boneless (12)$12.00
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Location

1701 Poplar Ridge Road

Pasadena MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
