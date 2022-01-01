Go
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford

The Russell Caribbean Authentic Experience. Over 15 years of service in downtown Hartford, Experience the flavors
of the islands where food, cocktails and service is our culture.

187 Allyn Street

Popular Items

Jerk Wings$10.00
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains
Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon$22.00
Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots
Fried Chicken$17.00
Steamed Vegetables, Rice and Peas served with Sweet Plantains
Side Mac 'N Cheese$6.00
Oxtail$26.00
Rice and Peas, Butter Beans, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
Brown Stew Chicken$15.00
Rice and Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
Bammy Fries$8.00
The Russell Penne$18.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
Jerk Fish Tacos$12.00
Location

187 Allyn Street

Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
