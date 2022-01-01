The Rusted Spoon
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2645 S US Hwy 89 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2645 S US Hwy 89
Perry UT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - Brigham City
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Pizza Pie Cafe
Pizza, Pasta, Salad buffet
Stillwater Cafe & Mercantile
A Little Corner of Paradise
Crème de la Crème
Come in and enjoy!