Go
Toast

The Rusted Spoon

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2645 S US Hwy 89 • $$

Avg 4 (238 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Soup$4.49
Monte Cristo$10.49
Hash Browns$2.99
Chicken Strip Platter$11.49
Scone w/ Honey Butter$2.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$9.99
Side of Bacon$3.99
Scone$2.99
Burger$8.49
Combo Breakfast$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2645 S US Hwy 89

Perry UT

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Brigham City

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Pizza Pie Cafe

No reviews yet

Pizza, Pasta, Salad buffet

Stillwater Cafe & Mercantile

No reviews yet

A Little Corner of Paradise

Crème de la Crème

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston