The Rustic Fork Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

442 Peace Portal Way

Avg 4 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Piece of Bread$1.00
Mini Panzerotti$9.95
Four handmade deep fried 'mini calzones' filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and basil, tossed in parmesan and parsley, served with a side of our house made marinara sauce (cold)
Caesar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, mixed with freshly grated parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons and caesar asiago dressing. (add chicken $3.00)
Cheese Balls$8.95
Four handmade 'dough balls" stuffed with fresh parmesan, shredded mozzarella, and a fresh mozzarella cube, deep-fried and tossed with parmesan and parsley, served with our signature marinara sauce for dipping (cold)
Portofino Bistecca 'Steak"$19.95
A seasoned 7oz angus beef steak cooked to your liking then sliced and added to our pan-fried mushrooms and onions in our housemade creamy sherry wine sauce over rotini pasta and topped with a dollop of whipped garlic/ricotta cheese.
Pepperoni$11.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni.
Pollo Penne Alla Vodka$15.95
A traditional and tasty recipe from Bologna, Italy. This a heavy creamy tomato and vodka based sauce mixed with Penne pasta and diced chicken (pollo) and topped with chopped basil and grated parmesan. (Substitute Shrimp $1.50)
Pancetta-Bacon Mac & Cheese$15.95
House made creamy three cheese sauce blended with pieces of pancetta mixed with cavatappi spiral pasta.
Chicken Parm Alfredo$17.95
In-house panko breaded chicken breast fried to golden brown, placed on a fresh house 'made to order' alfredo sauce and fettuccine topped with a splash of our own marinara sauce and chopped basil.
Siciliana$14.45
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, spinach, and diced tomato.
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
442 Peace Portal Way

Blaine WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
