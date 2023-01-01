Go
Main picView gallery

Wyatt's Market - 6D Fruit Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6d Fruit Street

Newbury, MA 01922

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6d Fruit Street, Newbury MA 01922

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
orange star4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
FM Station Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
188 Route 1 Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Riverwalk Brewing Co. - Newburyport
orange starNo Reviews
40 Parker St. Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches Newburyport DNU - Newburyport DNU
orange star4.6 • 227
81 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Bradford Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
87 Haverhill St Rowley, MA 01969
View restaurantnext
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
orange star4.6 • 208
251 Low Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Newbury

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wyatt's Market - 6D Fruit Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston