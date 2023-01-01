Wyatt's Market - 6D Fruit Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
6d Fruit Street, Newbury MA 01922
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant
Moe's Italian Sandwiches Newburyport DNU - Newburyport DNU
4.6 • 227
81 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant