Go
A map showing the location of The Rusty Spur - 1 SE 4th StView gallery

The Rusty Spur - 1 SE 4th St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 SE 4th St

Lees Summit, MO 64063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1 SE 4th St, Lees Summit MO 64063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
orange starNo Reviews
321 SE Main St Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Arcade Alley
orange starNo Reviews
316 SE Douglas Lee Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 Southeast 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Brick’s Pub and Grub
orange starNo Reviews
18 SE 3rd St Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Main Slice
orange starNo Reviews
235 SE Main Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Third Street Social - Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
123 SE 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lees Summit

Hawaiian Bros - Lees Summit
orange star4.7 • 5,942
304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
orange star4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit
orange star4.4 • 1,558
1672 Northwest Chipman Road Lees Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
orange star4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Love Coffee
orange star4.8 • 479
813 SW Lemans Ln Lee's Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
orange star4.0 • 217
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lees Summit

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Rusty Spur - 1 SE 4th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston