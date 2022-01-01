The Sailing Cow Cafe
Beachfront Restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Full Bar, Live Music. Come in and Enjoy
170 Old Wharf Road
Popular Items
Location
170 Old Wharf Road
Dennis Port MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Ocean House
We look forward to you being our guests
The DogHouse Restaurant
Thank you for your order! Cape Cod summer fun fare!
Deep End Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Clancy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!