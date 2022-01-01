Go
Toast

Outlaw Subs

We’re not your grandmother’s sandwich shop. Unless your grandmother happens to be a rule-breaking, knife-slinging, tongue-sizzling BADA*S.
We serve subs that look your basic ham and cheese in the eye and say, “Move, b*tch, get out the way.”
Our flavor combinations are daring & rebellious. They don’t behave like other subs.
So if you’ve come here looking for a PB&J… you’re a little lost.
But don’t be scared. Our devilish sandwiches taste like heaven (or hell, depending on who you ask).
So bring us your hungry, your daring, your fugitives dreaming of something outside of the bun… and we will give you Outlaw Subs.

8890 Mathis Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookie, Chips and can of soda$4.00
Butch Cassidy$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Breast, Roast Beef, Meatball, Pepper Jack Cheese, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Cheddar Potato Chips, Sriracha Mayo and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

Location

8890 Mathis Ave

Manassas VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bella Vita Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come Enjoy Your Cravings for Fresh, Daily, Homemade Italian Dishes!

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Philadelphia Tavern

No reviews yet

Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens!
Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston