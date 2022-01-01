Outlaw Subs
We’re not your grandmother’s sandwich shop. Unless your grandmother happens to be a rule-breaking, knife-slinging, tongue-sizzling BADA*S.
We serve subs that look your basic ham and cheese in the eye and say, “Move, b*tch, get out the way.”
Our flavor combinations are daring & rebellious. They don’t behave like other subs.
So if you’ve come here looking for a PB&J… you’re a little lost.
But don’t be scared. Our devilish sandwiches taste like heaven (or hell, depending on who you ask).
So bring us your hungry, your daring, your fugitives dreaming of something outside of the bun… and we will give you Outlaw Subs.
8890 Mathis Ave
Popular Items
Location
8890 Mathis Ave
Manassas VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant
Come Enjoy Your Cravings for Fresh, Daily, Homemade Italian Dishes!
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
The Philadelphia Tavern
Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens!
Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!