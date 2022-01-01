The Salt Line - Navy Yard
The Salt Line is a New England style restaurant! Our cuisine ranges from comfort classics to elevated, high-end entrees. We have an excellent beer program any Nats fan or beer aficionado would enjoy! Our dynamic wine list is a perfect match for our menu, and our high end whiskey list leaves nothing to be desired for.
79 Potomac Ave. SE
Location
79 Potomac Ave. SE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dacha Navy Yard
Nationals and DC United fans love gathering at Dacha before and after home games.
Located on the bank of Anacostia River and across from the Nationals Park, Dacha beer garden is the perfect place to meet new people and spend time with your loved ones while getting buzz outdoors. We serve a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian and American craft beers, cocktails, and wines. Our seasonal food menu is inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens. We are both dog and kids friendly. All are welcome at Dacha!
For an outdoor brunch, a mid-week happy hour, or an evening dinner, Dacha sets the mood for a pleasant conversation among friends, families, and co-workers. A simple yet elegant design, open-air format, comfortable seating, friendly staff, and affordable prices make Dacha a popular neighborhood destination and an easy choice.
Walters Sports Bar
A casual bar conveniently located across the street from Nats Park. Walters is equipped with a state of the art pour your own beer system loaded with the latest trends in brewing. It doesn't stop there, Walters kitchen is more than your class bar fare, featuring items ranging from Pork Belly Bites to a Smoked brisket sandwich. With 22 Tv's including a 220" screen it's hard to miss your favorite sports teams. Walk On Over To Walters and check us out!
All-Purpose
We have added a 20% automatic charge to make an employee emergency fund during these difficult times. Thanks for understanding.
Jackie - American Bistro
JACKIE is a restaurant home to the James Beard nominated chef Jerome Grant. International flavors, innovative cocktails, extensive wine list, and a beautiful setting - JACKIE is an American bistro where one goes to see and be seen.