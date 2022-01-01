Go
The Salted Pig

Welcome to The Salted Pig!

FRENCH FRIES

3750 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Burger$22.00
blue cheese spread, sherry glazed mushroom, fried shallot
Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
Roasted Carrots (VG)$11.00
ssamjang, scallion, perilla leaves
Bananas Foster French Toast (V)$16.00
vanilla pastry cream, maple rum syrup, toasted almonds
Ikan Goreng$33.00
fried sea bass, sambal, sweet soy, steamed rice
Brussels (VG)$11.00
fennel, scallion, kimchi vinaigrette
The Classic$21.00
calabrian 1000 island, cheddar, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles
Mac & Cheese (V)$11.00
parmesan, black pepper
Butternut Squash Tagliatelle$23.00
pancetta, sage, almond
Steak and Potatoes (GF/Dairy)$38.00
confit marble potato, sunchoke puree, demi glace
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3750 Main St

Riverside CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
