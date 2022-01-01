The Salty Chefs
The Salty Chefs are a Lunchery, serving from 10-3 Monday - Friday with a goal to serve amazing food by artistically blending together clean, natural, fresh, healthy and seasonal fare. Soups, salads, burgers etc... Our menus will be consistently different with the change of seasons, but always delicious. Food and service with the right attitude.
111 Genesee St Ste 103
Popular Items
Location
111 Genesee St Ste 103
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Flint Kitchen + Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Banshee Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Hatchets and Hops
Do Cool Shit
Eddie Brady's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!