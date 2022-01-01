Go
The Salty Chefs

The Salty Chefs are a Lunchery, serving from 10-3 Monday - Friday with a goal to serve amazing food by artistically blending together clean, natural, fresh, healthy and seasonal fare. Soups, salads, burgers etc... Our menus will be consistently different with the change of seasons, but always delicious. Food and service with the right attitude.

House Made Vegan Black Bean Burger$12.00
6 oz house made Vegan black bean burger made with Mexican spices, and finished with fresh avocado and salsa.
French Fries$5.00
House Cut French Fries made with local potatoes
Traditional Cheeseburger$13.50
6 Oz coarsely ground WNY raised beef grilled to your desired temperature. Finished with melted cheddar cheese. Served with fries or salad
Hockey puck brownie$9.00
House made hockey puck (size & shape) fudge brownie. Serves 2. Best served at room temp or warm with ice cream!!
MUG Root Beer$3.00
Buffalo Chicken Corn Chowder
Classic creamy corn chowder with chunks of white meat chicken, fresh corn bacon, potatoes, with a touch of Franks Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese.
Buffalo Thicc Burger$18.00
Half pound of WNY raised coarsely ground beef cooked to your liking. Finished with Caramelized red onions, roasted poblano peppers, cheddar cheese and topped with a fried egg.
Smoked Turkey Cobb$13.00
Chunks of Smoked Turkey Breast served with choice of greens, choice of dressing, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese and chopped bacon.
Mountain Dew$3.00
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Egg, cheese, and applewood smoked bacon on a homemade role.
Location

111 Genesee St Ste 103

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
