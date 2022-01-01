Go
The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford

A costal dive bar institution: great service, amazing pizza and fantastic burgers.

460 Madrona Ave

Popular Items

16" Specialty Pizza
8" Build Your Own$9.00
12" Build Your Own$15.00
Jalapeno Poppers$7.50
Cream cheese filled and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.
16" Build Your Own$17.00
Large Wing$16.00
These too are extremely hard to source and the price is still fluctuating, sometimes weekly based on specific suppliers. Choose from buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, or teriyaki, served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dressing bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
12" Specialty Pizza
French Fries$4.00
3/8 INCH REGULAR CUT FRIES WITH HEAVY BATTER COATING.
Small Wing$9.00
These too are extremely hard to source and the price is still fluctuating, sometimes weekly based on specific suppliers. Choose from buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, or teriyaki, served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dressing bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
EX Ranch$0.75
460 Madrona Ave

Port Orford OR

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
