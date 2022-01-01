Go
The Salty Moose

420 Elm Street

Popular Items

Taco$12.00
Braised pulled pork, jalapeno & pineapple pico, cilantro- lime mayo (Gluten Free)
Smash Burger$12.00
1/2 pound Pineland Farms beef, shredded lettuce, American cheese, onion, house pickles, thousand island, house made pretzel bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville - style Hot, lettuce, house pickles, house made pretzel bun
popcorn chicken$12.00
Maine maple mustard sauce
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Smoked gouda, crispy shallots
smashed spuds$6.00
fried potatoes, sea salt
Location

420 Elm Street

Biddeford ME

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
