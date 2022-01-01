Go
The Salty Pickle - Garden City

We are a beach bar at the bottom of the Royal Garden Resort. Come in and enjoy!

1210 N. Waccamaw Dr. Unit C3

Location

Garden City SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
