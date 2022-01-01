The Salty Pickle - Garden City
We are a beach bar at the bottom of the Royal Garden Resort. Come in and enjoy!
1210 N. Waccamaw Dr. Unit C3
Location
1210 N. Waccamaw Dr. Unit C3
Garden City SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
Sam's Corner
Come in and enjoy!
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!