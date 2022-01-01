Go
The Sandwich Bar

Come in and enjoy!

113 W Main Street

Popular Items

Sand Bar$9.75
turkey, basil pesto aioli, roasted red pepper, lettuce & tomato, muenster cheese
Brownie$4.25
Build Your Own$9.75
Bruschetta Chicken$9.75
grilled chicken, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, red onion, tomato
Big Cookie$2.50
Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Soda$2.50
Lemonade$3.25
Breakfast Wrap$6.75
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.75
Shredded chicken with buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato
Location

113 W Main Street

Sackets Harbor NY

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

