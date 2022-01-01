Go
Toast

The Sandwich Shop

Food is Love!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

658A Grand St • $$

Avg 4.8 (1962 reviews)

Popular Items

El Penzini
Route 11 Potato Chips$3.75
Guayaki Yerba Mate$6.00
The Mexican Bowl$15.75
Turkey Delight
San Pellegrino$3.00
Creamy Tomato Soup
The Venezuelan Bowl$16.75
Emiliana Sandwich
Turkey Club
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

658A Grand St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ainslie

No reviews yet

Menu includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, NY steak, free range chicken, and more

La Chacra - Williamsburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pomp and Circumstance

No reviews yet

Meditteranean inspired shared plate restaurant.

The Starlight Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston