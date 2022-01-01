The Saucy Noodle

Go
Just like grandpa Sam said, "If you don't like garlic... go home!"
Our food is from the heart; straight from our family's recipes to your table.
We make our food from honest ingredients every single day.
We buy fresh from the source, just like mamma used to get at the market, and make our dishes from scratch. Not only does this make our food taste great, but it means that we know and trust what goes into what we eat so that you can too.
And we have been doing this for 53 years now.
From our most basic house salad, which is loaded with fresh veggies and topped with amazing homemade dressings, to our signature red sauce, simmered all day long to let the flavors mingle and brighten, we are sure that that you will find something that will bring you back to mamma’s table.

PIZZA • PASTA

727 S University Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Cheese Bread$9.00
Our famous toasted garlic bread with melted mozzarella and house red sauce.
Homemade Linguine$14.00
Homemade linguine served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Baked Rigatoni$14.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Italian Dinner Salad$8.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with carrots, celery, radish, tomato, pepperoncini pepper, black olives, garbanzo beans, pepperoni slices, and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of homemade dressing.
Chicken Parmesean$23.00
Tender breast of chicken, house brined in buttermilk. Seasoned and breaded with gluten free breading. Oven toasted with house red sauce and served with spaghetti
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna$23.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
Spaghetti and Half Meatball$6.95
Spaghetti$12.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Traditional Pizza$15.00
House made pizza with our homemade pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Breadsticks$10.00
Back from the COVID hiatus! Each box is made to order. There will be from 10- 14 sticks in the box with a side of our homemade red sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

727 S University Boulevard

Denver CO

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
