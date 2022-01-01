Go
Toast

The Scoop N Scootery Brighton

Welcome to the online ordering hub. We encourage you to explore our signature sundae menu and customizable options with confidence. Whatever you choose, we'll make it big, beautiful and deliver it right to your door. Please notify us of any food allergies. Thank you!

ICE CREAM

360 Washington St • $

Avg 4.8 (794 reviews)

Popular Items

HOLY CANNOLI$9.89
Vanilla ice cream with a cannoli cream filling, topped with cannoli shell, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream
DEMOGORGON$9.89
Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes
CUSTOM SHAKE$9.29
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
MINI$5.29
HUNGRY$8.49
STRAWBERRY BLONDE$9.99
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a frosted red velvet cake core, topped with strawberries, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting
TASTY$6.39
FILLING BERRY FLUFFY$9.99
Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers
THE GARLAND$9.99
Campfire smores ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, frosted rice crispy treats, doughy sugar cookie bites, fudge, graham crackers and whipped cream
MINI COMBO$15.99
Choose any two mini signature sundae from our whole menu!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

360 Washington St

Brighton MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fratellos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wok N Talk Brighton

No reviews yet

We are an Asian open kitchen where everything is fresh and made to order right before your eyes. At Wok n’ Talk, we serve delicious, healthy food. We use no MSG and cook with 100% vegetable oil.

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

No reviews yet

Fresh is our priority.

Little Pizza King

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston