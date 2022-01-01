Go
The Scoop N Scootery Arlington

Please notify us of any food allergies.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

112 Massachusetts Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1607 reviews)

Popular Items

MINI$5.29
MINI COMBO$15.99
Choose any two mini signature sundae from our whole menu!
*NEW* A LA MODE$9.89
Vanilla ice cream topped with freshly baked apple pie with extra thick crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel and homemade whipped cream
DEMOGORGON$9.89
Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes
GRASSHOPPER$9.89
Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with crushed oreos, chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream
*NEW* STRAWBERRY BLONDE$9.99
Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with fresh strawberries, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting
HUNGRY$8.49
PEANUT BUTTER BOMB$9.79
A peanut butter explosion! Peanut butter cup ice cream topped with reeses cups, peanut butter sauce and a chocolate syrup drizzle
TASTY$6.39
CUSTOM SHAKE$9.29
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

