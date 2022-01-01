The Search Bar

Chula Vista Brewery- Eastlake

Chula Vista Brewery will provide craft beers of great quality and flavor to each patron in a comfortable and inviting setting. We will be a place in which locals and surrounding area residents can gather together and enjoy good company in a relaxed atmosphere. We will promote a place of gathering that is enriching and inviting while committing to being the best neighbor we can be. We look forward to promoting our wonderful community to all whom would be our guests.

