Toast

The Search Bar

Casual Dining

881 Showroom Place Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribeye Steak$34.95
Well-Marbled Juicy Rib-Eye, Crinkle Fries or House Salad & Asparagus |
Tri Tip Burrito$14.00
Flour Tortilla - Tri Tip, Mixed Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Search Sauce
Sliders$8.00
2 Waygu Beef Sliders topped with Cheddar Cheese served with French Fries. 12 years or younger only. NO ADD ONS
Me and My Burrito Baby$15.00
Flour Tortilla - Tri Tip, Mixed Cheese, French Fries, Guacamole Salsa, Sour Cream, and Search Sauce
Cheesy Galore$11.00
Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered (with Xteca Mexican Lager) cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle lime
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Mac and Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with Ketchup and Crinkle French Fries
Bussin Alfredo Chicken$13.50
A Flavorful Flatbread showcasing our Bussin Alfredo sauce topped with seasoned Chicken and garnished with Parsley.
Onion Rings$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

881 Showroom Place Suite 100

Chula Vista CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
