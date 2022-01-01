Go
The Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St.

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$18.00
Brined cod, French fries and tarragon tartar
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cheddar grit cake, Cajun cream, and pico de gallo
French Fries$3.50
Chicken Brie Club$14.00
Grilled chicken, Brie cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon basil aioli
Greek Chicken$17.50
Lemon Rice Pilaf, Feta cheese, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, and olives
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied pecans, fried panko crusted goat cheese, and dijon vinaigrette
Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cucumbers, croutons, and dijon vinaigrette
Bistro Burger$16.00
Angus Patty, brioche bun, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and Tomato
K Alfredo$6.00
Greek Fries$7.50
Hand cut fries, garlic, rosemary, Parmesan, tzaziki sauce
Location

9402 Battle St.

Manassas VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
