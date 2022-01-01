Go
Toast

The Select

Dinner Available from 5-10 PM everyday!
Happy Hour 4-6 PM Mon-Sat
Late Night 9-11 PM Fri-Sat
Live Music on Select Nights!

6405 Bluestone Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Burger$9.00
plain hamburger with fries
Caesar Salad$12.00
house classic dressing & parmesan croutons
Duck Meatballs$13.00
spiced fig jam, fresno, tahini yogurt, pine nut crunch
Classic Burger$19.00
8oz black angus, L.T.O, dill pickle, russian dressing, cheddar
Georgia Peach Salad$14.00
Skinny Fries$8.00
Burrata & Beet Salad$16.00
roasted beets, giardiniera, castelvetrano olives, pickled onions, baby arugula, frisee, hazelnuts, mint, crispy serrano jamon, lemon honey dressing, balsamic reduction
House Made Caramelle Pasta$28.00
burrata, mascarpone &
ricotta filling, brown butter, chestnut purée, crispy pancetta,
sugar snap peas, shaved parmesan
Roasted Chicken$28.00
celery root purée, sautéed spinach, grilled artichokes, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes, calabrian chilis, balsamic
Sweet & Spicy Brussels$8.00
See full menu

Location

6405 Bluestone Rd

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cubanos ATL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Breadwinner Cafe

No reviews yet

Purchase an e-gift card for you or a friend. Available for in-store purchases only. Not available for online purchases. You can choose to send your e-gift card today or a future date.

Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scotchies Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston