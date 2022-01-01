The Service Station

Claudia's Cafe

No reviews yet

Nourishing our community at the Health Pavilion

At Adventist Health Sonora, we care for our community, mind, body and spirit. That includes providing wholesome food prepared with love at Claudia’s Café, a classic bistro offering breakfast and lunch, with nutritious selections to nourish our bodies and delicious treats to comfort our souls.

Several menu items have been specially designed to nourish and appeal to people undergoing cancer care, with selections that include baked goods, sandwiches, salads, pizza, smoothies, tea and Peet’s specialty coffee.

Claudia’s Café offers convenient online ordering and is open to the community Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

