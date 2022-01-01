The Serving Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Break the Fast$7.00
Egg Sandwich / Sausage Patty / Bacon Jam / Avocado / Cheddar / Croissant
The Classic$8.00
2 Eggs Your Way / Fried Potatoes with Onions or Hash Browns / Sausage or Smoked Bacon / White or Wheat Bread (GF)
Cobb Salad$9.00
Lettuce Mix / Ham / Bacon Crumbles / Chicken Breast / Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese / Avocado
Fried Potatoes w/onions$2.00
Toast$1.00
1 Piece
Mom's Biscuits and Gravy$7.00
Buttermilk Biscuits / Homemade Sausage Gravy
The Lighter Fare$8.00
2 Eggs Your Way / Fresh Fruit Cup / Sausage or Smoked Bacon / White or Wheat Bread (GF)
Greek Salad$7.00
Lettuce Mix / Kalamata Olives / Red Onions / Feta Cheese / Cuccumbers / Artichoke Hearts / Tomatoes
Hash Browns$2.00
Two Eggs$2.00
2 Eggs
Location

106 E Main St

West Branch IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
