The Session Room

Bar & Grill Open for Dine-In or Take Out.
Big City Atmosphere, Friendly Service, Craft Beers and Great Food.

812 N. 14th Street

Popular Items

10 Wings$18.00
Fried Chicken Flats & Drums, Sauced and served with Celery
Wing Sauces - Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic
Parmesan, Chipotle Raspberry,
Tropical Hell
Dipping Sauces - Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Choice of Cheese and a Side
Wit's Peak N/A$6.00
Side of Ranch$0.75
Tacos$11.00
Three Tacos, House-Made Agave Lime Slaw, Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Tomato and Scallion.
Choice of:
(3) Chipotle Chicken
(3) Chimi Steak
(3) Baja Shrimp
(3) Mushroom
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$6.00
Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries
Cream Cheese Philly$12.00
Steak, Cream Cheese, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with a Choice of Side
Chicken Fingers$9.00
4 Homestyle Breaded Chicken Strips with Choice of Dipping Sauce and a Side
TSR House Burger$12.00
House Marinated Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle with a Choice of Cheese and a Side.
Add Bacon, a Fried Egg, Jalapeno or Mushroom for an additional charge
Location

812 N. 14th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
