The Shack at One Pacific

Surfside Cuisine at it's finest! The only place to get great seafood, awesome burgers and raw bar right on the sand in Long Beach, NY

1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach

Popular Items

Classic Shackburger$13.00
Our classic burger- A 6 oz ground beef patty 'Shmacked' on our steel griddle and served on a butter toasted bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions. Add Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Lobster or All of The Above!
Small Fries$3.00
A nice sized portion of our special fries, guaranteed to stay crispy all the way back to your blanket!
The Shack Grilled Cheese$6.00
Bakery fresh bread and american cheese butter toasted and served hot and crispy! Add anything you want to make it yours! We HIGHLY suggest the Lobster & Bacon Shack special!
Large Fries$5.00
A giant portion of our special fries, guaranteed to stay crispy all the way back to your blanket!
The Shack CAB Hot Dog$5.00
Our giant Certified Angus Beef Hot Dog served on a bakery fresh split top butter toasted bun. Go crazy with the toppings to make the ultimate personalized beach dog!
The Shack Stuffed Lobster Roll$30.00
This year we are upping our lobster roll game! Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster, choose from:
Classic Shack Lobster Salad- lightly coated in mayo with a touch of old bay and some celery for crunch, the Shack original
Butter Seared- Big pieces of lobster seared in butter on our steel griddle. Add one of our house made hot sauces for the Hot Angry Lobster!
Connecticut Style- our North Atlantic Lobster warmed through in melted butter and served with a lemon wedge- all the lobster, none of the work!
Naked Lobster- Cool and light, chilled lobster and a lemon wedge, perfect on a hot summer day!
Chicken Fingers$14.00
Always big and juicy, golden brown and delicious! Loved by kids and adults alike, always a giant portion served with our hot crispy fries!
Shack Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
Strips of crispy chicken in a bakery fresh wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and your choice of dressing.
Bottle Water$3.00
Shack Classic Lemonade!$5.00
Made from fresh squeezed lemon juice, it's a Shack favorite. Add strawberry, blackberry or ask about special flavors!
Location

1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach

Long Beach NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
