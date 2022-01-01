Go
The Shack on Broadway

Come in and enjoy!

3215 Broadway N • $

Avg 4.7 (447 reviews)

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak and Eggs$11.50
Topped with our own country gravy, served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes
Hashbrowns$3.50
Patty Melt$10.00
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and put on grilled wheat bread with cheese & sauteed onions. Served with side choice.
Hot Sandwich$10.50
Served on bread choice with real mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. Turkey comes with a side of cranberries.
Caramel Roll$5.50
No more than 4 will be allowed on To Go Orders and while supplies last
Please call for special orders at least 3 days in advance
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled and topped with our thick cut bacon and choice of cheese. Served with side choice.
#3$8.75
2 eggs, toast, hashbrowns & bacon
Veggie Omelet$10.25
Stuffed with steamed veggies: onions, green peppers, tomatoes, & mushrooms & cheese
Western Omelet$10.50
Filled with ham, green peppers, onions & cheese
Bacon
Choose how many
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3215 Broadway N

Fargo ND

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
