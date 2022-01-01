Go
Shack Breakfast & Lunch

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.99
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
BACON$4.49
EVERYTHING TASTES BETTER IN DENVER$11.49
Ham, bacon, green pepper, red pepper, onion & cheddar cheese served w/ hash browns & english muffin
BELGIAN WAFFLES$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
FRENCH TOAST BRIOCHE$8.99
Covered in powdered sugar served with a side of butter and syrup
2 EGGS$3.00
Made your way
MAKE A GROWN MAN CRY$11.99
Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs & onions served with a bed of crispy hash browns & topped w/ housemade Queso cheese & salsa fresca
SHREDDED HASH BROWNS$3.49
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$11.49
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
Location

ST LOUIS MO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
