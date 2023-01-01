Go
Main picView gallery

Shady Nook Inn - 10170 E 600 S

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

10170 E 600 S

Hudson, IN 46747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

10170 E 600 S, Hudson IN 46747

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fireside Craft Burgers & Brews
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Detroit St LaGrange, IN 46761
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Place
orange starNo Reviews
538 East Albion Street Avilla, IN 46710
View restaurantnext
Caruso's Restaurant, Angola Indiana
orange star3.5 • 87
2435 N 200 W ANGOLA, IN 46703
View restaurantnext
Deja Brew - - Central Noble Jr/Sr High School
orange starNo Reviews
302 Cougar Court Albion, IN 46701
View restaurantnext
One 10 Main - 110 W 300 N
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Main St. Albion, IN 46701
View restaurantnext
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
1114 W 7th Auburn, IN 46706
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Hudson

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Granger

No reviews yet

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shady Nook Inn - 10170 E 600 S

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston