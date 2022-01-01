The Shanty
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
33 Marina Rd
Cape Charles, VA 23310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
33 Marina Rd, Cape Charles VA 23310
Nearby restaurants
Hook @ Harvey
Small bistro on the Chesapeake Bay.
Cape Charles Coffeehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Deadrise Pies
The Eastern Shores Premier Pizza Destination!
Cape Charles Brewing
Craft Brews & Tasty Eats with an Eastern Shore Twist