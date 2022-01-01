Go
Main pic

The Shanty

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

33 Marina Rd

Cape Charles, VA 23310

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

33 Marina Rd, Cape Charles VA 23310

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hook @ Harvey

No reviews yet

Small bistro on the Chesapeake Bay.

Cape Charles Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deadrise Pies

No reviews yet

The Eastern Shores Premier Pizza Destination!

Cape Charles Brewing

No reviews yet

Craft Brews & Tasty Eats with an Eastern Shore Twist

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Shanty

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston