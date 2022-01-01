The Shanty
Come on in and enjoy!
126 Chesterfield
Location
126 Chesterfield
Cardiff By The Sea CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Waverly
Come in and enjoy!
SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls
Enjoy the Delicious Powers of AÇAÍ! At the heart of every SAMBAZON® açaí bowl & smoothie is our organic, fair trade certified Açaí. We top our Açaí with fresh fruits, nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, house-roasted granola & coconut to serve you the best bowl!
Ki's Restaurant
We are serving on site as well as offering take out (and delivery through third party companies)
Please know that we are following all regulations to keep you safe in this crazy time.
All our food is made with the best ingredients that we can find from local, responsible, and/or organic sources. We have been in business for 40 years and we strive to give you the best experience possible.
Las Olas Cardiff
Since our humble beginnings in 1981 at Cardiff State Beach, and then a second spot right up Hwy 101 in Carlsbad, Las Olas has been the favorite go to for hungry beach goers because they know they can get a cold beer, or a great Margarita, those fresh warm chips & salsa, delicious made to order Mexican Food and be welcomed every visit.