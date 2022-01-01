The Shaved Duck Restaurant
The Duck is a local family-owned Restaurant & Craft Cocktail Bar. Experience upscale food & cocktails in a casual atmosphere.
Now offering a Curbside Carry-Out Menu, including craft cocktails & discounted wine! Available for scheduled pick-up by phone or via online ordering.
Located in Midlothian's Westchester Commons Shopping Center, our non-traditional "New American" menu incorporates fresh, local and seasonal ingredients to create edgy variations of classic dishes, inspired by various cultures around the world.
FRENCH FRIES
15408 Westchester Commons Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15408 Westchester Commons Way
Midlothian VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Enjoy West Coast style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus.
An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine.
Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Guests can become members of NAPA’s wine club for access to exclusive tastings and wines of the month. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
Come in and enjoy!
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian.