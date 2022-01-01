Go
The Shaved Duck Restaurant

The Duck is a local family-owned Restaurant & Craft Cocktail Bar. Experience upscale food & cocktails in a casual atmosphere.
Now offering a Curbside Carry-Out Menu, including craft cocktails & discounted wine! Available for scheduled pick-up by phone or via online ordering.
Located in Midlothian's Westchester Commons Shopping Center, our non-traditional "New American" menu incorporates fresh, local and seasonal ingredients to create edgy variations of classic dishes, inspired by various cultures around the world.

FRENCH FRIES

15408 Westchester Commons Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Tostada$12.00
(2) crispy tortillas, confit duck, pickled red onion, blueberry-BBQ sauce, cilantro
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
hand-cut fries
Duck Meatballs$15.00
(6) coconut-curry sauce, cilantro, toasted naan
Nashville Hot Duck & Waffle$18.00
confit duck leg, SPICY* Chile oil, house waffle, hot honey, sweet pickles
Pan-Seared Salmon$27.00
parsnip purée, roasted root vegetables, pistachios, frisée, cider-Dijon dressing
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
smoked cheddar grits, tasso ham, onion, peppers, tomato pan sauce
Duck Breast$31.00
sweet potato pavé, crispy brussel sprouts, cherry-port sauce (cooked to medium rare)
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
(3) crispy braised pork, house salsa Verde, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas
Crispy Duck Leg$26.00
brioche crouton, braised local greens, pickled vegetables, garlic-tomato butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15408 Westchester Commons Way

Midlothian VA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

