Burgers
Barbeque
Chicken
The Shed
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
35960 County Road 12
Houston, MN 55943
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
35960 County Road 12, Houston MN 55943
Nearby restaurants
American Legion Post 9
Come in and enjoy!
Island City Brewing Company
Winona's home for fresh, locally crafted beer.
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
Seasonally inspired, locally driven.
Sapori di Sicilia
Come in and enjoy!