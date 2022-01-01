Go
The Shed Market

Texas Style BBQ and Premium Meat Market

BBQ

6382 Buffalo Gap Rd Suite D • $$

Avg 4.9 (713 reviews)

Popular Items

PINT SIDES$6.75
JAL CORNBREAD$1.99
SIDES SINGLE SERVING$2.99
DESSERT SINGLE SERVING$3.50
BRISKET SANDWICH$12.00
CHOPPED OR SLICED BRISKET ON A 5" POTATO BUN WITH POTATO CHIPS
Fried Catfish$14.00
Fried catfish, hushpuppies, pintos and slaw
1 MEAT PLATE$12.99
CHOOSE 1 MEAT AND 2 SIDES
# BRISKET$30.00
2 MEAT PLATE$17.50
CHOOSE 2 MEATS AND 2 SIDES
QUART SIDES$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

6382 Buffalo Gap Rd Suite D

Abilene TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

