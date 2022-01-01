Go
The Shed - Salado

The Shed: "A Unique Tavern Experience!"

220 Royal St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$11.00
Chicken Tender Salad$13.00
Diced mixed greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber and our seasonal fruit & nut medley. Choice of dressing
Shed Burger$13.00
BURGERS WILL COME PLAIN AND DRY WE WILL PUT ALL VEGGIES AND CONDIMENTS ON THE SIDE
Fresh blend of 100% Angus Beef. 1/3 lb. patty grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sourdough or sweet jalapeño bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickle, mustard & mayo with kettle chips
Shed Pie$9.00
Fritos covered in Shed special recipe chili with queso, Monterey jack/cheddar cheese blend, and topped with jalapeños, onions & sour cream
6 Boneless Wings$11.00
Served with Celery and dipping sauce
Shed Burger with Cheese basket$15.00
Banana Pudding$4.00
Cup Ranch dressing$0.65
12 Wings$19.00
Served with Celery and dipping sauce
Location

220 Royal St

Salado TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
