The Shed - Salado

Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

No reviews yet

The newly renovated main bar is located on 1st floor, and opens onto expansive wrap-around, creekside porches. Just a few steps down from the porches is an open deck situated beneath gracious Live Oak canopies.

Enjoy dinner seating in two, 1st floor dining rooms as well as a casual seating areas adjacent to the bar. A "speakeasy" style secret passage (yes! A secret passage!) allows entry to 2nd & 3rd floor private dining rooms each with it's own veranda overlooking the creek.

Guests choose from a variety of entree selections, appetizers, and adult beverages.

