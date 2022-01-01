Go
The Shed Restaurant

Eat Well. Drink. #InTheShed The Shed restaurant is a bright new take on American Comfort Food in a beautiful yet casual Hamptons-esque atmosphere. A vision of restaurateur John Tunney (also known for his other high-energy concepts such as Besito Mexican), The Shed features a robust list of specialty scratch-made breakfast menu items throughout the day alongside on-point classics and new favorites alike for Lunch & Dinner and all at amazingly affordable prices.

HAMBURGERS

54 New St • $$

Avg 4.5 (937 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich*$14.75
Hot honey fried, pickle, buttermilk dressing
Cobb Salad*$16.45
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Shed Burger**$14.75
American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, shed sauce
Sweet Potato Fries*$7.95
(GF)
Shed Bowl*$16.75
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette
Shed Fries*$7.95
(GF) Served with side of Shed Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

54 New St

Huntington NY

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

