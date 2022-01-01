Go
The Shelby

We are serving food we love to cook, and food we love to eat, and elevating each dish to a whole new experience by sourcing the best ingredients and carefully crafting each recipe. The result is something that’s delicious, irresistible and wholly satisfying. We’ve coupled our passion and commitment to quality and taste with our unique, fun and inviting dining room, bar and patio to create a refreshingly different experience, one that makes you feel like you are meant to be here. Because you are. We can't wait to show you!

PIZZA

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 • $$

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$12.00
chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Malanga Chips$8.95
lime & chili spice, tzatziki sauce
Shelby Burger$14.95
Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Creamy dill dressing, brioche bun, L.T.P.
Beef "Cubano"$15.95
Braised short rib, prime rib, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, pickled red onion, Portuguese roll
Short Rib Quesadilla$14.95
braised short rib, fontina cheese, caramelized onion, guacamole, sour cream
Potato & Goat Cheese Pierogies$13.00
bacon, onion, mushroom, sour cream, goat cheese crumble
Turkey Burger$15.95
pepper jam, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
House Cured Wings$13.50
choice of hot & honey, gochujang, house BBQ, garlic parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104

Allentown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
